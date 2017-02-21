Weekly wrap-up: Mud encases San Jose,...

Weekly wrap-up: Mud encases San Jose, California, after flooding;...

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: AccuWeather.com

In San Jose, more than 220 residents were rescued. Streets turned into rivers as water levels approached the top of some vehicles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) 2 hr Morgana 302
News 'Once-in-a-lifetime' flooding prompts hundreds ... Wed Tea Bag Residue C... 1
Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07) Feb 19 Sad Dad 117
News Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp... Feb 18 Bobby Lauser 1
DL gay hook-up. Feb 16 James 1
How gorilla helps the committee Feb 12 Gorilla 2
horny Feb 3 Anonymous 2
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,161 • Total comments across all topics: 279,113,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC