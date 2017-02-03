Watch: In San Jose, 'Ring of Solidarity' a show of support for immigrants
Michio Huynh, 18-months-old, of San Jose, stands with her mother and others in support of their muslim neighbors in front of the Evergreen Islamic Center in San Jose, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. In cities all over the country, civil rights, faith groups, immigrant rights leaders, and community activists gathered to support immigrants and refugees in the wake of President Trump's slew of executive orders.
