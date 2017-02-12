VIDEO: Follow the flow as Lexington R...

VIDEO: Follow the flow as Lexington Reservoir spills over

17 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Storm waters flow over the dam and into the spillway at Lexington Reservoir Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, near Los Gatos, Calif. The Lexington Reservoir, near Los Gatos, Calif., in the foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains, nearly dried up during the drought, but recent rains have seen the 450-acre reservoir fill up and spill over.

