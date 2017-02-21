Uprooted San Jose Flood Victims Seek Help at Service Center
San Jose residents whose lives were uprooted and homes, cars and belongings were destroyed by a historic flood are now getting a chance to receive free services and thousands of dollars to restore their lives. Since an assistance center opened its doors Saturday at the Shirakawa Community center on Lucretia Avenue, there's been a steady stream of people, a lot of whom have lost everything.
