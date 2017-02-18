Trump Administration On The Way To Derailing Entire High-Speed Rail Project
As predicted several weeks back , and at the urging of cantankerous California Republicans in Congress, new Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao has halted a $674 million federal grant that was earmarked for the project of electrifying Caltrain - an essential piece in connecting the high-speed rail project between San Jose and San Francisco. As ABC 7 reports , the decision late Friday threatens to majorly delay the overall rail project because construction contracts already negotiated and signed for the Caltrain piece expire in 12 days.
