Trump Administration On The Way To De...

Trump Administration On The Way To Derailing Entire High-Speed Rail Project

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Sfist

As predicted several weeks back , and at the urging of cantankerous California Republicans in Congress, new Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao has halted a $674 million federal grant that was earmarked for the project of electrifying Caltrain - an essential piece in connecting the high-speed rail project between San Jose and San Francisco. As ABC 7 reports , the decision late Friday threatens to majorly delay the overall rail project because construction contracts already negotiated and signed for the Caltrain piece expire in 12 days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) 19 hr Anonymous 300
Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07) Sun Sad Dad 117
News Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp... Sat Bobby Lauser 1
News 2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10) Fri Just a mom 58
DL gay hook-up. Feb 16 James 1
How gorilla helps the committee Feb 12 Gorilla 2
Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business Feb 7 hemington10 1
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Santa Clara County was issued at February 20 at 9:39AM PST

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,166 • Total comments across all topics: 279,016,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC