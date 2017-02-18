Trump Administration On The Way To Derailing Entire High-Speed Rail Project

As predicted several weeks back , and at the urging of cantankerous California Republicans in Congress, new Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao has halted a $674 million federal grant that was earmarked for the project of electrifying Caltrain - an essential piece in connecting the high-speed rail project between San Jose and San Francisco. As ABC 7 reports , the decision late Friday threatens to majorly delay the overall rail project because construction contracts already negotiated and signed for the Caltrain piece expire in 12 days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.