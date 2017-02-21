Thousands of San Jose, California, residents allowed home after flooding

Wil Henninger cuts a carpet soaked in flood water inside the home of neighbor Judy Georges after an overflowed Coyote Creek flooded neighborhoods and prompted an evacuation in San Jose, California, U.S., February 22, 2017. Neighbors Alfredo Azevedo and Gordon Smith push flood water to a storm drain after Coyote Creek burst its banks and flooded nearby neighborhoods and prompted evacuation of more than 14,000 residents in San Jose, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.