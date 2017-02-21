Thousands flee, freeway shut in flood...

Thousands flee, freeway shut in flooding near San Francisco

14 hrs ago Read more: News Talk Florida

Rising floodwaters sent at least 14,000 residents fleeing inundated homes in San Jose, California, and forced the shutdown of a major freeway Wednesday. U.S. 101 was closed in both directions south of San Francisco because of water across lanes and officials said there was no estimate when the key commuter artery into Silicon Valley would reopen.

