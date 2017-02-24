'This happened in my city. I am respo...

'This happened in my city. I am responsible': San Jose mayor vows to fix alert issues in flooding

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo assumed responsibility Friday for failing to properly notify thousands of residents who were forced to flee as floodwaters inundated their neighborhoods this week. Days after widespread flooding in central San Jose triggered mandatory evacuations for 14,000 residents, Liccardo called for an end to "the bureaucratic finger-pointing."

