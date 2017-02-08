The beauty of aeoniums
Madeline Luscher, a sophmore at Presentation High School, was intrigued by the shape, beauty, pattern and texture of these aeoniums, which she came across while walking her dog in the Willow Glen area of San Jose. Aeoniums are a subtropical succlent in the family of Crassulaceae.
