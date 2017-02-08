Tet Festival in San Jose marks Year of the Rooster
Members of the Far East Dragon Lion Dance Association perform a lion dance at last year's Tet Festival. San Jose's second big Tet Festival of this Year of the Rooster will take over the grounds of Yerba Buena High School on Feb. 11-12 with a cultural village, lion dances, martial arts, an ao dai show of traditional fashion and plenty of Vietnamese food.
