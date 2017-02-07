Takahashi's Tokyo-style noodles have been a hit in Los Angeles.
Jinya Ramen Bar, which has its roots in a Tokyo restaurant family, has opened its first Northern California location at Westfield Oakridge Center in San Jose. As one Yelper wisely observed, South Bay malls are stepping up their food game - especially where favorites from Asia are concerned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|2 hr
|hemington10
|1
|horny
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|2
|Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12)
|Jan 30
|10 pin
|25
|Macular degeneration breaking treatment
|Jan 28
|Going blind Not
|1
|When will soggy California drop water restricti...
|Jan 25
|Dr Guru
|1
|City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran...
|Jan 18
|Ron
|4
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jan 17
|CURIOUS
|295
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC