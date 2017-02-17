Study finds encouraging trends among chronic racial disparities in San Jose police stops.
Officers Anthony Baza shines a light on a parolee's tattoos during a stop at an apartment on Avalani Ave., as part of the San Jose Police Department's gang-suppression detail on Wednesday evening Aug. 7, 2013. The police have been posting up patrols in active gang areas to help keep a lid on violence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DL gay hook-up.
|Thu
|James
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Feb 14
|Scott C 1420
|299
|How gorilla helps the committee
|Feb 12
|Gorilla
|2
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb 7
|hemington10
|1
|horny
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|2
|Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12)
|Jan 30
|10 pin
|25
|T300 key programmer car list (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|Ambrosio
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC