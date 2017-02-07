Students get hands-on crash course in...

Students get hands-on crash course in variety of career fields

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Reel Eagle Studios producer Christopher Denise, center, and Radium Pictures owner/cinematographer Thomas Koch talk to students from Lincoln and San Jose high schools about aerial and cinematic photography and videography. Strive san jose, the silicon valley organization and San Jose Unified School District launched their inaugural Job Shadow Days on Feb. 2-3.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business 19 hr hemington10 1
horny Feb 3 Anonymous 2
News Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12) Jan 30 10 pin 25
Macular degeneration breaking treatment Jan 28 Going blind Not 1
News When will soggy California drop water restricti... Jan 25 Dr Guru 1
City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran... Jan 18 Ron 4
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Jan 17 CURIOUS 295
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Santa Clara County was issued at February 08 at 9:18AM PST

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,719 • Total comments across all topics: 278,668,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC