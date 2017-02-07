STAND with Planned Parenthood - February Call to Action

STAND WITH PLANNED PARENTHOOD! Join STAND San Jose to line The Alameda in support of the Planned Parenthood: San Jose Health Center. Anti-choice protesters are targeting PP locations nationwide on February 11th, but we're going to turn out and turn up to show the opposition what San Jose and the Bay are made of! Details are being ironed out with the city, but think block-party-meets-political-demonstration, peacefully affirming the right of all people to safe, affordable reproductive health services, and gender supportive health care.

