South Bay Rain Causes River to Swell, Lake to Overflow
Heavy rain pounded the South Bay on Thursday afternoon, causing the Guadalupe River to rise and turning one popular park into a lake. Curious onlookers watched from a distance as the Guadalupe quickly swelled, and at Lake Cunnigham Park in East San Jose, the lake grew much larger, overflowing its banks and spilling into a picnic area.
