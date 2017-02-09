South Bay Rain Causes River to Swell,...

South Bay Rain Causes River to Swell, Lake to Overflow

Read more: NBC Bay Area

Heavy rain pounded the South Bay on Thursday afternoon, causing the Guadalupe River to rise and turning one popular park into a lake. Curious onlookers watched from a distance as the Guadalupe quickly swelled, and at Lake Cunnigham Park in East San Jose, the lake grew much larger, overflowing its banks and spilling into a picnic area.

