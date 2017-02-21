Some San Jose Residents Return to Waterlogged Homes
Some of the 14,000 people ordered to evacuate due to rising flood waters in San Jose returned to their homes late Wednesday only to find how much damage was done to their neighborhoods. Ian Cull reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Miami.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Once-in-a-lifetime' flooding prompts hundreds ...
|17 hr
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|Tue
|tewpeigh
|59
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Feb 19
|Anonymous
|300
|Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07)
|Feb 19
|Sad Dad
|117
|Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp...
|Feb 18
|Bobby Lauser
|1
|DL gay hook-up.
|Feb 16
|James
|1
|How gorilla helps the committee
|Feb 12
|Gorilla
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC