Some San Jose residents return to waterlogged homes
Some residents returned home to sort through waterlogged furniture, toys and clothing after being abruptly evacuated when a surging creek carrying engine fuel and sewage water inundated thousands of homes in San Jose. With water levels from Coyote Creek receding Thursday, officials said some of the 14,000 evacuated residents would be allowed to return home, although an evacuation order remained for parts of the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|6 hr
|quickstercc
|301
|'Once-in-a-lifetime' flooding prompts hundreds ...
|Wed
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07)
|Feb 19
|Sad Dad
|117
|Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp...
|Feb 18
|Bobby Lauser
|1
|DL gay hook-up.
|Feb 16
|James
|1
|How gorilla helps the committee
|Feb 12
|Gorilla
|2
|horny
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC