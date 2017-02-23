Some San Jose residents return to waterlogged homes

Some residents returned home to sort through waterlogged furniture, toys and clothing after being abruptly evacuated when a surging creek carrying engine fuel and sewage water inundated thousands of homes in San Jose. With water levels from Coyote Creek receding Thursday, officials said some of the 14,000 evacuated residents would be allowed to return home, although an evacuation order remained for parts of the city.

