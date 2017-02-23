Sharks to donate $20,000 to assist Sa...

Sharks to donate $20,000 to assist San Jose flood relief efforts

12 hrs ago

The Sharks announced Thursday they will be making a $20,000 donation via the Sharks Foundation to the San Jose Flood Victims Relief Fund. The money will go to support nonprofit organizations "providing immediate and long-term relief and recovery assistance to flood victims in San Jose," according to a team news release.

