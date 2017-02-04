San Jose: Volunteers help homeless brave the winter
As the rain dried up early Saturday and most people were just waking up to a warm cup of coffee, a small group of volunteers trekked through the forgotten ends of the city, handing out sleeping bags and other donated items to the homeless. Sleeping Bags for the Homeless of Silicon Valley has made 26 trips to homeless camps throughout San Jose in just over one year.
