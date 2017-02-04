San Jose: Volunteers help homeless br...

San Jose: Volunteers help homeless brave the winter

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Inside Bay Area

As the rain dried up early Saturday and most people were just waking up to a warm cup of coffee, a small group of volunteers trekked through the forgotten ends of the city, handing out sleeping bags and other donated items to the homeless. Sleeping Bags for the Homeless of Silicon Valley has made 26 trips to homeless camps throughout San Jose in just over one year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
horny Feb 3 Anonymous 2
News Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12) Jan 30 10 pin 25
Macular degeneration breaking treatment Jan 28 Going blind Not 1
News When will soggy California drop water restricti... Jan 25 Dr Guru 1
City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran... Jan 18 Ron 4
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Jan 17 CURIOUS 295
News Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09) Jan 16 Callme TRUMP 69
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Santa Clara County was issued at February 06 at 9:17AM PST

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,764 • Total comments across all topics: 278,608,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC