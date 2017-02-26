San Jose stabbing leaves 1 dead

San Jose stabbing leaves 1 dead

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

A man is dead after he was stabbed early Sunday morning in San Jose, according to Officer Albert Morales of the San Jose Police Department. Around 12:06 a.m. officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of 83 S. 2nd St. "San Jose PD Homicide and Crime Scene Investigators are responding to the scene," Morales said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07) Fri Mad Dad 118
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Feb 24 Morgana 302
News 'Once-in-a-lifetime' flooding prompts hundreds ... Feb 22 Tea Bag Residue C... 1
News 2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10) Feb 21 tewpeigh 59
News Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp... Feb 18 Bobby Lauser 1
DL gay hook-up. Feb 16 James 1
How gorilla helps the committee Feb 12 Gorilla 2
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,481 • Total comments across all topics: 279,169,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC