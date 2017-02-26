San Jose stabbing leaves 1 dead

A man is dead after he was stabbed early Sunday morning in San Jose, according to Officer Albert Morales of the San Jose Police Department. Around 12:06 a.m. officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of 83 S. 2nd St. "San Jose PD Homicide and Crime Scene Investigators are responding to the scene," Morales said.

