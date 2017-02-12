San Jose: Speeding Tesla crashes, inj...

San Jose: Speeding Tesla crashes, injures 3

Three members of a Fremont family suffered serious injuries when their Tesla sped off an off-ramp from Highway 237 and crashed on a field, the California Highway Patrol reported. But a young man's quick action likely avoided a more serious crash involving other vehicles.

