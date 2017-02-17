San Jose: Residents rally to derail plan that would send oil tankers through city
A fireball flashes at the site of an oil train derailment Dec 30, 2013, in Casselton, N.D. San Jose residents and local activists fear a similar disaster could occur in Willow Glen if Phillips 66's plan to send 80 oil tankers through the city to a refinery in Southern California isn't stopped. San Jose residents and local activists have organized a march Sunday and community meeting Thursday to remind the public that the fight to prevent flammable crude oil from being hauled on rail through Willow Glen and other neighborhoods up and down the state isn't over.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|11 hr
|Just a mom
|58
|DL gay hook-up.
|Thu
|James
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Feb 14
|Scott C 1420
|299
|How gorilla helps the committee
|Feb 12
|Gorilla
|2
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb 7
|hemington10
|1
|horny
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|2
|T300 key programmer car list (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|Ambrosio
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC