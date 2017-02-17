San Jose: Residents rally to derail plan that would send oil tankers through city

A fireball flashes at the site of an oil train derailment Dec 30, 2013, in Casselton, N.D. San Jose residents and local activists fear a similar disaster could occur in Willow Glen if Phillips 66's plan to send 80 oil tankers through the city to a refinery in Southern California isn't stopped. San Jose residents and local activists have organized a march Sunday and community meeting Thursday to remind the public that the fight to prevent flammable crude oil from being hauled on rail through Willow Glen and other neighborhoods up and down the state isn't over.

