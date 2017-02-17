San Jose Police Investigating Bizarre Blowgun Dart Attacks
Two men were shot with blow darts in San Jose, nearly a year after two people were similarly shot on the Golden Gate Bridge. Thom Jensen reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp...
|3 hr
|Bobby Lauser
|1
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|Fri
|Just a mom
|58
|DL gay hook-up.
|Feb 16
|James
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Feb 14
|Scott C 1420
|299
|How gorilla helps the committee
|Feb 12
|Gorilla
|2
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb 7
|hemington10
|1
|horny
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC