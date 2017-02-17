San Jose Police Investigating Bizarre...

San Jose Police Investigating Bizarre Blowgun Dart Attacks

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: NBC Bay Area

Two men were shot with blow darts in San Jose, nearly a year after two people were similarly shot on the Golden Gate Bridge. Thom Jensen reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp... 3 hr Bobby Lauser 1
News 2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10) Fri Just a mom 58
DL gay hook-up. Feb 16 James 1
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Feb 14 Scott C 1420 299
How gorilla helps the committee Feb 12 Gorilla 2
Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business Feb 7 hemington10 1
horny Feb 3 Anonymous 2
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Santa Clara County was issued at February 18 at 10:06AM PST

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,683 • Total comments across all topics: 278,983,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC