San Jose opens evacuation centers, ov...

San Jose opens evacuation centers, overnight shelter

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

The city of San Jose has opened two evacuation centers and one overnight shelter for city residents who want to voluntarily evacuate their homes in low-lying areas along Coyote Creek. The evacuation centers are at the Roosevelt Community Center, 901 E. Santa Clara St., and the Shirakawa Community Center, 2072 Lucretia Ave. City officials said the evacuation centers offer a location for residents to connect with family and friends in a safe and dry place while making plans for other shelter if needed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10) 4 hr tewpeigh 59
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Sun Anonymous 300
Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07) Sun Sad Dad 117
News Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp... Sat Bobby Lauser 1
DL gay hook-up. Feb 16 James 1
How gorilla helps the committee Feb 12 Gorilla 2
horny Feb 3 Anonymous 2
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Santa Clara County was issued at February 21 at 6:10AM PST

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,131 • Total comments across all topics: 279,039,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC