San Jose opens evacuation centers, overnight shelter

The city of San Jose has opened two evacuation centers and one overnight shelter for city residents who want to voluntarily evacuate their homes in low-lying areas along Coyote Creek. The evacuation centers are at the Roosevelt Community Center, 901 E. Santa Clara St., and the Shirakawa Community Center, 2072 Lucretia Ave. City officials said the evacuation centers offer a location for residents to connect with family and friends in a safe and dry place while making plans for other shelter if needed.

