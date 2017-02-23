San Jose mobile home park, apartment ...

San Jose mobile home park, apartment reopen after flooding

17 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

Crews pumping floodwater back into Coyote Creek and inspecting thousands of evacuated homes in San Jose have "made a lot of progress" Thursday afternoon, assistant city manager Dave Sykes said in a news conference. "The goal here is to get as many residents back into their homes as possible, as soon as possible," Sykes said.

