San Jose: Mayor shares vision of acceptance, affordable college in State of the City address

Against the backdrop of an increasingly divided country, Mayor Sam Liccardo on Saturday tried to paint a different picture - a tale of one city that embraces and protects immigrants and could soon make community college free for many students. The first-term mayor's third State of the City address at Gunderson High School touched on bolstering public safety, eliminating blight, investing in infrastructure and launching a new program to help low-income students financially.

