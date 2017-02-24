San Jose mayor promises to hold heari...

San Jose mayor promises to hold hearing on flood

17 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo promised to hold a public hearing to address communication issues that led to over 350 people having to be rescued by firefighters from their flooded homes on Tuesday. "The bureaucratic finger-pointing stops today," Liccardo said at a news conference Friday morning.

