San Jose mayor promises to hold hearing on flood
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo promised to hold a public hearing to address communication issues that led to over 350 people having to be rescued by firefighters from their flooded homes on Tuesday. "The bureaucratic finger-pointing stops today," Liccardo said at a news conference Friday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07)
|18 hr
|Mad Dad
|118
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Fri
|Morgana
|302
|'Once-in-a-lifetime' flooding prompts hundreds ...
|Wed
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp...
|Feb 18
|Bobby Lauser
|1
|DL gay hook-up.
|Feb 16
|James
|1
|How gorilla helps the committee
|Feb 12
|Gorilla
|2
|horny
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC