San Jose: Man hit, killed by car identified
The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office has identified John Charles Vincer, 62, as the man who died Tuesday night of injuries he suffered when he was hit by a car last week on Tully Road. The collision was reported at 3:42 a.m. on Jan. 24 in the westbound lanes near Senter Road, according to San Jose police.
