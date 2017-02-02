San Jose: Man hit, killed by car iden...

San Jose: Man hit, killed by car identified

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Campbell Reporter

The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office has identified John Charles Vincer, 62, as the man who died Tuesday night of injuries he suffered when he was hit by a car last week on Tully Road. The collision was reported at 3:42 a.m. on Jan. 24 in the westbound lanes near Senter Road, according to San Jose police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
horny 22 hr aimhigh76 1
News Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12) Jan 30 10 pin 25
Macular degeneration breaking treatment Jan 28 Going blind Not 1
News When will soggy California drop water restricti... Jan 25 Dr Guru 1
City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran... Jan 18 Ron 4
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Jan 17 CURIOUS 295
News Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09) Jan 16 Callme TRUMP 69
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,195 • Total comments across all topics: 278,524,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC