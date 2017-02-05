San Jose: Man fixing flat badly hurt in I-280 hit-and-run

Authorities are looking for a driver who struck a 45-year-old man on Interstate 280 near McLaughlin Avenue early Sunday as he fixed a flat, causing major injuries. According to the California Highway Patrol, the victim pulled his disabled 1999 Honda van to the side of the northbound lanes shortly after 4 a.m. and began changing the left front tire when the passing car hit him and fled the scene.

