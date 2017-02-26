San Jose floods: City's failure to raise alarm contrasts response to crisis at Oroville Dam
Residents caught by surprise by San Jose's worst flooding in 20 years are asking why the city didn't provide enough warning to the rising waters of the Coyote Creek, which inundated East William Street. When the Oroville Dam's emergency spillway began to crumble earlier this month, phones throughout the region started blasting with emergency alerts, even sending shoppers at the local Wal-Mart to abandon their carts and flee.
