San Jose flood victims begin to clear aftermath
Tuesay, Lachuga was ripping out the sheet rock in his Nordale Avenue home where the water was four feet deep. San Jose City Council is expected to ratify a state of emergency declaration that will clear the way for federal funding and will hold a public hearing to address what exactly happened and why.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still be...
|6 hr
|Hate Apple
|1
|Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07)
|Feb 24
|Mad Dad
|118
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Feb 24
|Morgana
|302
|'Once-in-a-lifetime' flooding prompts hundreds ...
|Feb 22
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|Feb 21
|tewpeigh
|59
|Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp...
|Feb 18
|Bobby Lauser
|1
|DL gay hook-up.
|Feb 16
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC