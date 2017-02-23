San Jose flood: Stranded horses now on dry land, but no evacuation took place

As video of 28 stranded horses standing in flood waters at Cooksy Family Stables near Kelley Park was repeatedly aired on TV and shared on social media, concerned animal lovers inundated the city's animal care department with phone calls. People wanted to know why the horses were being left to stand in the same contaminated water that caused the mandatory evacuation of 14,000 San Jose residents who live along Coyote Creek.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.