San Jose flood evacuees head back home. What's next?

A coating of mud and debris remains after flooding damaged homes along Rock Springs Drive in San Jose, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. As thousands of San Jose residents forced to flee as the Coyote Creek spilled over began to return to their homes on Thursday, many face a scary scenario: What parts of my house and which possessions inside have been damaged by water? What has been lost forever? What can be salvaged? And how can we start to put our lives back together again? "When homes are flooded and lives upended, treasured possessions such as family heirlooms, photos, and other keepsakes become more cherished," says an article on FEMA's website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.