San Jose firefighters rescue two people from Coyote Creek

Read more: The Campbell Reporter

Two people who became trapped on land surrounded by fast-rising water in Coyote Creek were rescued Monday by the fire department's urban search and rescue team. The people, who are homeless, called 911 just before noon to say they were on land surrounded by water in the creek near Berryessa Road, according to San Jose Fire Capt.

