Safer Streets in Santa Clara
The City of Santa Clara held a community meeting on January 30 to discuss the road diet on Pruneridge Ave, which has caused traffic delays for some residents. The road diet, as Gary Richards of The Mercury News reports, " had cut collisions in half, more than tripled weekday bicycle traffic, and cut weekday car traffic by 5 percent ."
