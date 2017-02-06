Route Announced for the 2017 Amgen Tour of California + VIDEO
February 06, 2017 - Designated as a UCI WorldTour race for the first time in 2017, the Amgen Tour of California will take many of the world's best cyclists on a picturesque, challenging and highly competitive route through California's iconic highways, byways and coastlines this spring. The four-day Amgen Breakaway from Heart DiseaseTM Women's Race empowered with SRAM will bring the best in the sport to race in Northern California May 11-14, followed by the men's seven-day stage race May 14-20.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pedal.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|horny
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|2
|Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12)
|Jan 30
|10 pin
|25
|Macular degeneration breaking treatment
|Jan 28
|Going blind Not
|1
|When will soggy California drop water restricti...
|Jan 25
|Dr Guru
|1
|City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran...
|Jan 18
|Ron
|4
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jan 17
|CURIOUS
|295
|Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09)
|Jan 16
|Callme TRUMP
|69
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC