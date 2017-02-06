Route Announced for the 2017 Amgen Tour of California + VIDEO

February 06, 2017 - Designated as a UCI WorldTour race for the first time in 2017, the Amgen Tour of California will take many of the world's best cyclists on a picturesque, challenging and highly competitive route through California's iconic highways, byways and coastlines this spring. The four-day Amgen Breakaway from Heart DiseaseTM Women's Race empowered with SRAM will bring the best in the sport to race in Northern California May 11-14, followed by the men's seven-day stage race May 14-20.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pedal.