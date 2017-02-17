Rising Water Forces Zoo Animals in San Jose to Relocate
A number of animals at Happy Hollow Park and Zoo were relocated because of a rising creek. A host of animals, including ringtail lemurs and turkey vultures, were moved to higher ground Monday at the Happy Hollow Park and Zoo in San Jose due to rising flood waters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|4 min
|tewpeigh
|59
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Sun
|Anonymous
|300
|Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07)
|Sun
|Sad Dad
|117
|Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp...
|Sat
|Bobby Lauser
|1
|DL gay hook-up.
|Feb 16
|James
|1
|How gorilla helps the committee
|Feb 12
|Gorilla
|2
|horny
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC