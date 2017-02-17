Rising Water Forces Zoo Animals in Sa...

Rising Water Forces Zoo Animals in San Jose to Relocate

Read more: NBC Bay Area

A number of animals at Happy Hollow Park and Zoo were relocated because of a rising creek. A host of animals, including ringtail lemurs and turkey vultures, were moved to higher ground Monday at the Happy Hollow Park and Zoo in San Jose due to rising flood waters.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Santa Clara County was issued at February 21 at 3:13AM PST

