Restaurant will serve breakfast, baked goods and lunch starting at 7 a.m. daily.

The Los Gatos-based Purple Onion Cafe opened a location in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood on Feb. 16, 2017. Its pastry cased packed with freshly baked Nutella twists, blueberry scones and crumb cake, the Purple Onion Cafe started serving Thursday morning at its newest location.

