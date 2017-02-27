Questions Mount About Accountability in San Jose Flooding
On Friday, NBC Bay Area first revealed city documents indicating the city of San Jose may have received misleading information from the Santa Clara Valley Water District about the threat of flooding from Coyote Creek caused by overflow from Anderson Dam in Morgan Hill. While San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo has been working at the scenes of the city's flooded neighborhoods, he has yet to officially chime in on the issue of why residents were not warned earlier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07)
|Feb 24
|Mad Dad
|118
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Feb 24
|Morgana
|302
|'Once-in-a-lifetime' flooding prompts hundreds ...
|Feb 22
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|Feb 21
|tewpeigh
|59
|Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp...
|Feb 18
|Bobby Lauser
|1
|DL gay hook-up.
|Feb 16
|James
|1
|How gorilla helps the committee
|Feb 12
|Gorilla
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC