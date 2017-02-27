Questions Mount About Accountability in San Jose Flooding

On Friday, NBC Bay Area first revealed city documents indicating the city of San Jose may have received misleading information from the Santa Clara Valley Water District about the threat of flooding from Coyote Creek caused by overflow from Anderson Dam in Morgan Hill. While San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo has been working at the scenes of the city's flooded neighborhoods, he has yet to officially chime in on the issue of why residents were not warned earlier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.