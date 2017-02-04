Police: San Jose man arrested following wife's death
Around 8:47 a.m. Thursday, police responded to the 2100 block of Coyne Court to a report of a dead body, according to San Jose Police Department. 40 year-old Leann Watson Chadhar was found inside the home unconscious and not breathing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|horny
|Fri
|Glocked81
|2
|Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12)
|Jan 30
|10 pin
|25
|Macular degeneration breaking treatment
|Jan 28
|Going blind Not
|1
|When will soggy California drop water restricti...
|Jan 25
|Dr Guru
|1
|City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran...
|Jan 18
|Ron
|4
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jan 17
|CURIOUS
|295
|Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09)
|Jan 16
|Callme TRUMP
|69
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC