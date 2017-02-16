Pizarro: Traveling teahouse a real conversation starter
Artist Taro Hattori invites visitors to join him for tea and conversation about division and belonging in contemporary society inside this mobile teahouse, which was stationed outside the Euphrat Museum at De Anza College on Feb. 15, 2017. East Bay artist Taro Hattori is putting a modern twist on the traditional Japanese teahouse - and literally taking it on the road to San Jose's Japantown this weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
