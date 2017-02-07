Pizarro: San Jose named third-best pl...

Pizarro: San Jose named third-best place to live in the U.S.

Aerial view of downtown San Jose, September 2015, with SAP Center in the foreground. A major office, retail and housing project has been proposed for more than eight acres between the arena and Highway 87. Take a breath, San Joseans: U.S. News and World Report says you reside in the third-best place to live in the country .

