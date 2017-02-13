Pizarro: Black Legend Awards to honor...

Pizarro: Black Legend Awards to honor groundbreaking African-Americans in Silicon Valley

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Campbell Reporter

Retired Superior Court LaDoris Cordell is among the 16 honorees at the second annual Black Legend Awards, being held Feb. 25, 2017 at the Hammer Theater Center in San Jose. The collaborative effort to establish a Black History Museum in Silicon Valley is continuing to gain steam with the second annual Black Legend Awards, taking place in downtown San Jose on Feb. 25. A new class of 16 award winners will join last year's 20 honorees as the foundation for the planned museum, which would celebrate the contributions of African-Americans in the valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) 7 hr Scott C 1420 299
How gorilla helps the committee Sun Gorilla 2
Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business Feb 7 hemington10 1
horny Feb 3 Anonymous 2
News Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12) Jan 30 10 pin 25
Macular degeneration breaking treatment Jan 28 Going blind Not 1
News When will soggy California drop water restricti... Jan 25 Dr Guru 1
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,097 • Total comments across all topics: 278,869,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC