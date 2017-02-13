Pizarro: Black Legend Awards to honor groundbreaking African-Americans in Silicon Valley

Retired Superior Court LaDoris Cordell is among the 16 honorees at the second annual Black Legend Awards, being held Feb. 25, 2017 at the Hammer Theater Center in San Jose. The collaborative effort to establish a Black History Museum in Silicon Valley is continuing to gain steam with the second annual Black Legend Awards, taking place in downtown San Jose on Feb. 25. A new class of 16 award winners will join last year's 20 honorees as the foundation for the planned museum, which would celebrate the contributions of African-Americans in the valley.

