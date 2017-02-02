OpinionNew Salinas train lines still ...

OpinionNew Salinas train lines still plannedNew Salinas train lines...

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: The Salinas Californian

New passenger train lines still planned for Salinas Capitol Corridor and Caltrain, originally planned for 2008, now expected by 2020. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2k65Ot3 Increasing passenger train service to and from the north to Salinas has long been a goal of Monterey county and Salinas city leadership.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
horny 7 hr aimhigh76 1
News Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12) Jan 30 10 pin 25
Macular degeneration breaking treatment Jan 28 Going blind Not 1
News When will soggy California drop water restricti... Jan 25 Dr Guru 1
City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran... Jan 18 Ron 4
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Jan 17 CURIOUS 295
News Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09) Jan 16 Callme TRUMP 69
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,618 • Total comments across all topics: 278,506,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC