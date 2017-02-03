Nonprofit organization honors women in the arts, gives out scholarships

Photograph by George Sakkestad Cymber Lily Quinn is among seven women that are being honored by the Santa Clara County Chapter of National League of American Pen Women at their annual luncheon on Feb. 12 to raise money for scholarships given to women pursuing education in the Arts. On Feb. 12 a local celebrity luncheon will be hosted by the Santa Clara County branch of the National League of American Pen Women, a nonprofit encouraging women to pursue careers in the arts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.