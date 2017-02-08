Neighbors rankled by proposal to buil...

Neighbors rankled by proposal to build 13 homes in Willow Glen

11 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

SummerHill Homes and Lincoln Glen Church want the city of San Jose to rezone part of the church's property at 2700 Booksin Ave. so 13 houses can be built on it. Some Willow Glen residents are upset about a developer's plan to build what they call "high-density housing" right in the middle of their neighborhood.

