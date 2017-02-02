Neighbors get say in spending $1.2 million on Samaritan Medical project
Developers working on an expansion project at Samaritan Medical Center in San Jose are seeking the public's suggestions on how to spend more than $1 million for traffic safety enhancements. The Schoennauer Co., which is developing the project on Samaritan Drive, is already required by the city to make some traffic improvements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|horny
|2 hr
|aimhigh76
|1
|Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12)
|Jan 30
|10 pin
|25
|Macular degeneration breaking treatment
|Jan 28
|Going blind Not
|1
|When will soggy California drop water restricti...
|Jan 25
|Dr Guru
|1
|City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran...
|Jan 18
|Ron
|4
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jan 17
|CURIOUS
|295
|Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09)
|Jan 16
|Callme TRUMP
|69
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC