Nearly Full Anderson Reservoir Causes Flooding Concerns
The Anderson Reservoir is said to be at 99 percent of its maximum capacity and on Thursday it stoked flooding fears in the South Bay. During a years-long historic drought in California, the reservoir's water level dipped so low that homeless encampments cropped up in the area and trees began growing in the middle of San Jose's Coyote Creek.
