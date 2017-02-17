Milpitas Post Editorial: Joint high school-college campus venture now underway
The self-congratulatory ribbon cutting is now history and the real test of the partnership of Milpitas Unified School District and San Jose-Evergreen Community College district is now looming. The investment in a new building adjacent to Thomas Russell Middle School, the staffing with qualified faculty and the creation of courses for both high schoolers and adults in the community all makes sense.
