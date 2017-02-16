Milpitas: Kidnapping of councilman's daughter deemed a hoax, police say

The reported kidnapping of a 13-year-old Milpitas girl from her home on Edsel Drive earlier this month was deemed a hoax, police announced Thursday evening. On Feb. 7, City Councilman Garry Barbadillo abruptly left a city council meeting after learning his teen daughter had been allegedly kidnapped by two men from their Parktown home, but was ultimately able to escape without injury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.