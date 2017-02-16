Milpitas: Kidnapping of councilman's daughter deemed a hoax, police say
The reported kidnapping of a 13-year-old Milpitas girl from her home on Edsel Drive earlier this month was deemed a hoax, police announced Thursday evening. On Feb. 7, City Councilman Garry Barbadillo abruptly left a city council meeting after learning his teen daughter had been allegedly kidnapped by two men from their Parktown home, but was ultimately able to escape without injury.
